Tutors for Literacy Volunteers Fox Valley change lives

ST. CHARLES – When people come to Literacy Volunteers Fox Valley to learn to speak and read English, it changes their lives.

Literacy Volunteers pairs up a trained volunteer with a person who either never learned to read or an immigrant who wants to learn to speak and read English, said executive director Peg Coker.

“It’s more than an English lesson,” Coker said. “We are helping people adapt to the community so they can be better workers, more involved parents, more involved community members.”

A student will report that they had a teacher conference and they were able to communicate.

Or before, they could not understand what people on the job were saying, now they can.

Sometimes their personal goal is to get a driver’s license or citizenship.

Those who are tutored are usually low income people who are new to the community or immigrants who speak very little English and can’t read as a result, Coker said. “Even someone who speaks English very well, but is from a foreign country, their reading skills have not caught up and they’re at a second or third-grade level.”

Volunteers meet with an adult one hour a week for tutoring.

“A person can go from not knowing any English to being fluent in about a year,” Coker said. “It usually takes about 30 months before they transition out. ... They know when they’re ready.”

Paul Mueller, of Literacy Volunteers Fox Valley, coaches Alma Medina on proper verb usage Thursday at Batavia Public Library. Mueller meets twice a week with Medina, who moved to Aurora from Mexico 12 years ago. "He's a good teacher," said Medina, who said she didn't enjoy speaking English until she began the lessons a year ago. (Kendra Helmer photo)

Trivia Bee fundraiser

Literacy Volunteers Fox Valley will host its annual fundraising Trivia Bee for Literacy from 9 a.m. to noon March 9 at Revelry, 675 S. River St., Batavia.

The goal, executive director Peg Coker said, is to raise $22,000.

Twenty-five teams of three participants each will compete in the contest with the theme “Bee-Zarre” — as in bizarre — where the questions will test the knowledge of the weird and the wonderful.

“We’re trying for a Twilight Zone theme with wonderful, weird, wacky questions,” Coker said.

The Trivia Bee raises money through registration for each team of three for $400 and through a silent auction of goods and services. Teams can register by calling or texting 630-584-4428 or via email at peg@lvfv.org.

More information about Literacy Volunteers Fox Valley is available online at www.lvfv.org.

Tutors helped thousands

Typically, the nonprofit helps 250 to 275 people in a year. Since it began in 1984, volunteer tutors have helped thousands of people, Coker said.

“In our early years, the folks we were helping were adults who could not read,” Coker said. “Most people coming to us now are immigrants. ... Enrollments have just exploded. We’re seeing whole families and have a waiting list of 30 to 40 people. We’ve whittled that down some with tutor training. Several volunteers have come forward to help.”

The organization still needs volunteers. It provides 15 hours of free training in four sessions over two weeks.

And as much as tutors help people with English, Coker said the people who seek their assistance also contribute to their tutors.

“The people who come to us are so interesting. We represent 35 different countries. Right now, the influx is from Venezuela and Columbia. A year or two ago, it was people from Ukraine and Russia,” Coker said. “Now an Israeli person affected by the war, Europeans and Middle Eastern people, people from India. It’s all very interesting.”

‘You learn so much’

The volunteers learn from the people they tutor about their countries, their cultures and what it took for them to come to the U.S., Coker said.

Case in point, the Literacy Volunteers Board President, Deborah Newsam of St. Charles, who is currently tutoring two middle-aged women, one from Poland and one from Mexico.

“You decide you are going to do this for somebody, but what they do for you is so much more,” Newsam said. “You learn so much. You almost become friends. You learn about their families and what they are facing and why they are here.”

You don’t have to be a teacher to do literacy tutoring, she said, and it’s not like an English as a second language class.

“I’m teaching them to be brave enough to go beyond just us two talking to go into a coffee shop and order a coffee and be part of a community,” Newsam said. “From both these women, I’ve learned a great deal more gratitude, as far as appreciating what we have and how important that is to them.”

Both women she tutors return to visit the countries they came from – but the U.S. is home, she said.

Newsam has been a volunteer for a little more than four years. The first two people she tutored were from India and Mexico — a different part of Mexico than the current woman whom she is tutoring.

“I was working and I knew I was going to be retiring at some point,” Newsam said. She used to be the product development manager for a chocolatier company, the Long Grove Confectionery.

“My kids were grown and left the house. I wanted to do something that — for me — would give back,” Newsam said. “I didn’t want to be in a big group and I wanted to be more involved in a one on one. ... It’s more than just a classroom.”