Sheriff’s deputies arrest food delivery driver, then complete the delivery

In this image from video posted on the Kane County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, a Kane County Sheriff's Deputy completes the food delivery for a driver who was arrested. (Photo provided by Kane County Sheriff's Office)

The Kane County Sheriff’s Office posted this video today of a deputy delivering a bag of food Wednesday evening after the original delivery driver was arrested. https://www.facebook.com/kanesheriff/videos/397964799384009/

The recipient of the delivery asked if her driver was in an accident, upon seeing the deputy.

“Nope, he got arrested, but we wanted to make sure you got your food, so you guys have a good night,” The deputy is heard saying in the video.

“My deputies always follow through,” Sheriff Ron Hain said in the Facebook post. “After having to arrest a food delivery driver, he completed the order to ensure no one went hungry.”