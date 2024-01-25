Boys basketball: St. Charles East hangs on to beat Naperville Central

NAPERVILLE – St. Charles East came into Naperville Central on Wednesday night and hit five consecutive 3s just after tip-off, opening a quick 9-point lead.

They didn’t make another 3-pointer until the latter stages of the third quarter, but no worries for the Saints. They had Brad Monkemeyer taking care of business on the inside.

The 6-4 junior forward scored 10 points in the third then sank some crucial free throws down the stretch to hold off a Redhawks rally.

The Saints hung on, winning the nonconference boys basketball contest 64-58.

Despite putting up a team-high 14 points, Monkemeyer said his first priority is trying to kick out to find the open man.

“I’m always trying to get the ball to the right spots, always looking to pass,” the junior said. “I just want to give it everything I can.”

St. Charles East wound up closing the game out at the free-throw line, but it didn’t come easy for the Saints.

The visitors missed all four foul shots in the first half and were just 5 of 11 through three quarters.

They didn’t exactly shoot lights out from the line in the final period — they were 11 of 17 in the final eight minutes — but in crunch time, they were perfect.

“All we do is practice, practice, practice free throws,” Monkemeyer said. “It was a little rough early on, we started slow, but then we were able to lock in.

“Thankfully, we came out in the fourth quarter and were clutch.”

The Saints were victorious despite a terrific performance from 6-foot-3 Naperville Central center Jackson First.

The senior scored a game-high 24 points and finished win 10 rebounds, and he led a Redhawks rally that saw his team fall just short down the stretch.

Naperville Central (8-15) trailed by just four points with 4 minutes remaining when St. Charles East forward Matt Steinberg made a momentum-turning play.

Steinberg got a steal and went coast-to-coast, finishing with a dunk.

“That was adrenaline,” Steinberg said of the slam, which brought the Saints fans to their feet.

“I just have to thank my teammates for helping me get that steal. We’re always hustling, always trying to be the best team on the floor, always trying to get to every ball.”

Naperville Central stayed close in the final minutes thanks to the all-around play of First and the shooting of teammate TJ Hillman, who made three 3-pointers.

But crucial free throws in the final minute from Monkemeyer, Marco Klebosits (13 points) and Sam Tisch sealed the big road win for St. Charles East (8-13).

“It can be tough,” Steinberg said, “after a long day of school, coming to a floor most of us have never been to, a place with a great atmosphere.

“But we have great chemistry on this team, and we’ve been doing this kind of thing for years.”