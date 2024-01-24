One shot and another stabbed near Randall Road after Elgin traffic altercation

According to a report from the Elgin Police Department, on Tuesday, Jan. 23 officers responded to Sherman Hospital at 2:42 p.m. where an adult male stabbing victim was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Upon investigation, it was determined that the stabbing was related to a traffic altercation that occurred near Randall Road and Fox Lane involving a separate adult male victim, who was located with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The second victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. All parties involved in the incident are believed to have been located, and detectives with the Elgin Police Department’s Major Investigations Division are still investigating the incident, according to the report.

Those with information that may assist are asked to call 847-289-2600 or text 847411 and include “ELGINPD” in the beginning of the text, followed by the message or tip information. Tips can also be reported on the crime tip webpage.

Gun violence in the city can be reported and monitored through the department’s gunfire dashboard.