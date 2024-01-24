DuKane ABATE attends statewide motorcycle safety conference in Springfield

DuKane ABATE, a motorcyclist rights organization covering Kane and DuPage counties, attended the ABATE of Illinois state seminar Jan. 19 and 20, 2024 in Springfield. Pictured (left to right): Chris Newman, Mark Garrison, John Bloch, Nathan Klapatch, Chris Hansen. (Photo provided by DuKane ABATE)

DuKane ABATE, a motorcyclist rights organization covering Kane. and DuPage counties, attended the ABATE of Illinois state seminar Jan. 19 and 20 in Springfield. The state conference was designed to bring ABATE chapters together to provide conferences and classes to educate and introduce new ideas to help preserve the rights and safety of motorcyclists.

Illinois State Representative C.D. Davidsmeyer spoke at the event, along with a video message from U.S. Congressman Mike Bost.

DuKane ABATE members in attendance included Chris Newman, Mark Garrison, John Bloch, Nathan Klapatch and Chris Hansen.