St. Charles Arts Council announces Student Art Show for April 6-30

The St. Charles Arts Council has announced its Student Art Show will be held from April 6-30 at 116 Gallery in downtown St. Charles. The show will feature student artwork in grades K-12 from the Fox River Valley.

Students throughout the Fox River Valley are encouraged to submit jpeg image files of their work to the art council before March 8. There is no entry fee required to participate. Any medium except video will be considered for inclusion.

A reception for student artists will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 6. Details and entry information can be found at stcharlesartscouncil.org.