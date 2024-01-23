Fermilab’s Wilson Hall open to the public

Fermilab’s iconic Wilson Hall is open to the public Monday through Friday from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm. (Daniel Svoboda/Fermilab)

Wilson Hall, the iconic building that serves as the heart of the U.S. Department of Energy’s Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory’s Batavia campus, is now open to the public.

According to a news release from Fermilab, visitors are welcome to experience the science exhibits on the atrium level and eat in the cafe, visit the Ramsey Auditorium, the second-floor art gallery and the ground floor credit union. The art gallery may be closed at times due to special events taking place. All of these areas will be open Monday through Friday from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm.

For those wishing for a guided tour of the lab, Fermilab has begun hosting monthly public tours on the third Monday of each month starting on Feb. 19th. To sign up please register here.

The spring 2024 Saturday Morning Physics program for high school students begins Jan. 27 with a live driving tour. The program runs every Saturday through April 13. Registration is still open and required.

The Lederman Science Center continues to be open to the public Monday through Friday 9:00 am – 5:00 pm and Saturdays from 9:00 am – 3:00 pm.

REAL ID-compliant identification is required for all visitors to enter the site, which provides visitors with access to Wilson Hall, the Lederman Science Center, walking trails, and the bison herd for viewing.

When coming to Wilson Hall visitors can enter through the front doors and parking is available on the west side of the building. Please check the Covid Community Levels before visiting for any requirements.