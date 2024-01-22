White House invites Kane Chair Corinne Pierog

Kane County Board Chairman Corinne Pierog speaks during a swearing in ceremony for newly and re-elected board members at the Kane County Circuit Court in St. Charles on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. Pierog was invited to the White House for a Feb. 1, 2024 briefing on the impact of federal funds in Kane County. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

GENEVA – Kane County Board Chair Corinne Pierog is going to the White House Feb. 1 for a half-day briefing on how the Biden Administration is supporting their efforts to create opportunities and improve people’s lives.

Called Communities in Action: Building a Better Illinois and Indiana, Pierog is to participate in one of a series of events that brings local elected officials and community leaders to the White House to highlight the administration’s investments of federal funds and their impacts in communities throughout the country.

“There’s going to be a meeting with representatives from Illinois and Indiana to present to the Cabinet about what good things are happening on the street here in Kane County because of the influx of federal dollars,” Pieorg said.

The Communities in Action series will eventually feature all 50 states, Puerto Rico, the territories, and tribal communities, according to an email invitation Pierog received from the White House.

Kane County has received more than $230 million in federal funds through various programs, records show.

So far, the White House has hosted similar events for Ohio, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Four Corners — Utah, Arizona, Colorado and New Mexico — and Georgia, according to the Office of Intergovernmental Affairs.

“We hope you will join us on Thursday, February 1, to share the impact the Biden-Harris Administration has had in your community and on the issues that matter most to Illinoisans and Hoosiers,” according to Pierog’s emailed invitation. “We encourage attendees to be prepared to share real-life examples and personal stories of local impact in the day’s sessions.”

The invitation also instructs participants to arrive by 1 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, and to remain at the White House until approximately 5 p.m.

“Please note this invitation is non-transferrable and intended for you only. You are NOT permitted to bring a guest.”

“I am excitedly looking forward to highlighting the great work being done by Kane County,” Pierog stated in an email. “I’m honored to be able to represent the citizens of Kane County at this meaningful meeting.”