Playhouse 38 invites community to 10-year anniversary celebration

Playhouse 38, the cultural arts facility of the Geneva Park District, will commemorate its 10-year anniversary with a community celebration at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3 at 321 Stevens St., Suite P, in Geneva. All ages are welcome.

Individuals planning to attend as a guest or to sign up as a performer are asked to complete an online RSVP form here. Those interested in performing must complete the form by 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 26.

The event will include light refreshments and alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase.