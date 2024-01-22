Kane sheriff to award 2 $500 college scholarships

ST. CHARLES TOWNSHIP – Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain will be awarding two $500 college scholarships for the 2024-25 academic year, according to a news release.

The scholarships are part of the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association’s awards of more than $58,000 in college scholarships to state residents.

The scholarships are to be applied to tuition, books and fees for full-time students enrolled at a certified institution of higher learning within Illinois, according to the release.

Online learning is acceptable.

There will be no restriction on any applicant by reason of race, age, creed, color, sex or national origin.

Eligible applicants must be permanent Illinois residents and the scholarship does not apply to summer sessions.

Students must complete the application, answer the essay question in the county where they live and return all documentation by March 15.

Applications are available on the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association website www.ilsheriff.org.

Kane County residents can apply for the $500 scholarship online at www.kanesheriff.com.