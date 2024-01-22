Geneva Fire Dept. to get new rescue boat

The Geneva City Council approved the purchase of a new rescue boat for the Fire Department. This is the type of boat that the city will get, officials said. (Image provided by City of Geneva)

GENEVA – If you fall out of your kayak in the Fox River, the Geneva the Fire Department will have a new boat to use for coming to your rescue.

The Geneva Fire Department will get a new rescue boat for $25,980, as approved by the City Council Tuesday.

The boat is to be purchased from MilPro Marine, Grand Rapids, Mich., records show.

The fire department’s Boat No. 2 is 15 years old, recently failed and is permanently out of service, City Administrator Stephanie Dawkins had said at the Dec. 18 Committee of the Whole meeting.

“The industry standard for the service life of a rubber rescue boat is 10 years,” Dawkins said. “This replacement has been delayed several years due to COVID (and) supply chain issues within the boating industry.”

The boat option recommended for purchase is the same size and power as Boat No. 1, making both boats well suited for rescue operations in the Fox River and surrounding waterways, Dawkins said.

MilPro Marine provided the best quality and cost combination from five vendor quotes received and reviewed, Dawkins said.