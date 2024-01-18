St. Charles Public Library showcases local Ukrainian-American artists

St. Charles Public Library is hosting an exhibit featuring the artwork of local artists Larysa Juriga during January and February of 2024. (Larysa Juriga)

St. Charles Public Library is hosting an exhibit from local Ukrainian-American artists Larysa Juriga and Olga Bianko through February.

Juriga is a watercolor artist who lives in Geneva. She came to the US from Ukraine in 2008. Her passion for watercolor started seven years ago when she first tried it as a way of relaxation and recuperation. In her art, Juriga likes to reflect the beauty of the surrounding world. She loves to paint animals and would be glad to paint portraits of your pet. Juriga also offers private painting lessons for children and adults.

Bianko is an artist from Ukraine who left the country because of the ongoing war with Russia. She moved to Geneva in the summer of 2022. Bianko works in monochrome and uses permanent ink for her paintings. Currently, her paintings are for sale in downtown Geneva and at the Fabyan Museum.

St. Charles Public Library is hosting an exhibit featuring the artwork of local artist Olga Bianko during January and February of 2024. (Olga Bianko)

This exhibit can be seen anytime the library is open. Normal operating hours are from Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

The St. Charles Public Library is located at 1 S. Sixth Ave. in St. Charles. For more information, call 630-584-0076.