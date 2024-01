Tom Edwards of Batavia was one of the first onto the ice at the Batavia Depot Pond after several days of sub-freezing weather. The Batavia Park District declares the ice safe for skating once it reaches eight inches or greater of ice. (Sandy Bressner)

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 4 Tom Edwards of Batavia was one of the first onto the ice at the Batavia Depot Pond after several days of sub-freezing weather. The Batavia Park District declares the ice safe for skating once it reaches eight inches or greater of ice. (Sandy Bressner)

Tom Edwards of Batavia was one of the first onto the ice at the Depot Pond in Batavia after several days of sub-freezing weather. The Batavia Park District declares the ice safe for skating once it reaches eight inches or greater of ice.