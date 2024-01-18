Boys basketball: Luke Williams, Naperville North rout St. Charles North

St. Charles North's Grant Montanari pulls a rebound away from Naperville North's Luke Williams in a boys basketball game in Naperville on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. (John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com/John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com)

NAPERVILLE – Naperville North coach Gene Nolan got a little choked up when he talked about what senior guard Luke Williams has meant to the Huskies program.

Williams had just scored a varsity-high 31 points Wednesday, on his birthday no less, to lead his team to a resounding 68-48 victory over visiting St. Charles North.

It was a fantastic evening for the senior, but also a little bittersweet.

Williams, who will play football for Purdue in the fall, was competing in his final basketball game for the Huskies.

He has season-ending surgery scheduled for Thursday to repair a torn labrum.

“He’s one of the most special players I’ve ever seen,” Nolan said. “It was a great night for him on his birthday, in front of his friends.

“Luke was out here doing something that he loves, with the people that he loves, at the school that he loves. He’s such a great two-sport athlete, and the nicest kid I’ve ever been around.”

Williams dislocated his shoulder last year. It was an off-and-on problem during both football and basketball seasons this year, and the extent of the injury was finally revealed when he had an MRI done last month.

So the surgery was scheduled, but that still gave him the opportunity to spend a little more time with his teammates on the court.

“When I found out — after my MRI — I wanted to get a few more games in before the surgery because I love the guys on this team so much,” Williams said. “I’ve been playing with these guys since sixth or seventh grade, so my last go around, but tonight it feels like we just started playing together at Washington (Junior High).”

Naperville North had eight steals in the opening quarter as it roared out to a 21-2 lead after just four minutes were gone in the first period.

St. Charles North didn’t give in. The North Stars fought back behind the play of 6-5 Jake Furtney (19 points) to close to with 10 in the second.

“We feel fortunate to have won,” Nolan said. “St. Charles North is a tough team.

“They have a lot of great shooters, and Tom (North Stars coach Poulin) does a great job with them.”

Naperville North went on a 10-2 run to open the second half, paced by the 3-point shooting of Max Steele, who had seven 3s en route to 21 points.

“We knew we needed to get up and pressure (the North Stars) tonight,” Steele said. “I wouldn’t say our defense has been down, but we knew we had to pick it up a little bit.

“We got off to a great start, a big lead, and we kept that lead and kept building on it throughout the game.”

Steele is the only sophomore on the Huskies roster, and added that he “wouldn’t be where I am today” without the mentoring and support of Williams.

“I’m younger,” the sophomore said. “This is my first full year, and he’s guided me. We’re going to miss him like crazy, and we’re going to have to step up.”

Williams came out of the game with 2:33 remaining in the fourth to the thunderous applause of the home crowd.

“That was amazing,” Williams said of the ovation, “just seeing the way they sent their love to me tonight.”

