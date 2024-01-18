Ace this winter with tennis events at Norris Recreation Center

With the new year comes the time to build on a new skill set or improve an existing one. At Norris Recreation Center, a number of upcoming tennis programs will help those new to the game all the way up to advanced players.

Pizza & Play, which takes place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Fridays, Jan. 19 and Feb. 23, is a chance to take part in low-stakes drills and games before enjoying a bite to eat with friends. Prizes will be awarded to the top players. Supervised Match Play takes place from 7 to 9 p.m. every Friday, and allows participants the opportunity to finetune their playing while expanding their confidence.

Several events are also on the horizon for young players seeking a greater level of competition.

The Mixed Doubles Tournament happens from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27. Participants will pick their partner for match play as set up by one of the center’s tennis pros.

Singles Point Shootout is a new offering for junior players to take stock of their skills while playing solo. It takes place from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17.

“A lot of kids play doubles to start, so singles games give players a chance to work on their individual game,” said Bill Dahm, tennis supervisor at Norris Recreation Center. “The round robin format means multiple matches, different kids and different styles of play. It gives kids a chance to see what they can work on as well as make new tennis friends.”

The new Team Match Day is scheduled from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 23, and players will be able to join both singles and doubles matches in a competition to determine the highest ranking player.

All junior offerings are open to those 12 to 18.

Norris has plenty for adult tennis players as well this winter. The King of the Court Showdown is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 12.

“The showdown is for a higher level player,” said Dahm of the fast-moving event.

Employing a doubles format, participants will play with and against various others in 25-minute sessions. When time is called, winners will go to the higher court while those who lose will head in the opposite direction. The event’s winners will be the two players at the top court on the final rotation.

The Wooden Racquet Tournament takes place at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10. Participants are encouraged to bring their own wooden racquet for this fun throwback competition. Limited supplies of wooden racquets are also available to those who need to borrow one.

“Playing with a wooden racquet is all about finesse,” Dahm said. “These racquets are so different from today’s lightweight metal versions. The response of the ball off the racquet will be really striking to players.”

Those interested must register with a partner. Prizes will be awarded to winners and runner ups.

To learn more and sign up for programs at Norris Recreation Center, visit www.norrisrec.org.