St. Charles conducting parking study, looking for community feedback

The draft of the St. Charles downtown parking study is now available for the public to review on the City’s website. (Sandy Bressner)

The City of St. Charles is conducting a downtown parking study to provide the city council members with feedback and insight on the current parking environment and recommend changes to improve the parking experience for visitors and residents.

St. Charles City Council members approved a contract for the study in June last year with Desman Inc., which has concluded the draft and will be presenting the findings at tonight’s Government Operations Committee meeting.

The draft of the downtown parking study is now available for the public to review on the City’s website, and residents are encouraged to provide feedback through a brief online survey or by attending an open house meeting on Jan. 23 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at City Hall. The draft, survey, and open house information can be found on the city’s website.

An interactive map of the current downtown parking inventory is available here.

In a Jan. 15 news release, Mayor Lora Vitek emphasized the significance of public input, noting, “We value the input of our community members. Your feedback will be instrumental in shaping the direction of our decisions and prioritizing recommendations that align with the needs and preferences of our residents and visitors alike.”

Derek Conley, Economic Development Director, expressed his enthusiasm about the study in the release, stating, “A downtown parking study was needed as the City has experienced increased development, new businesses, and successful community events that have attracted more people to the downtown in recent years. The insights gained will guide us in making informed decisions to enhance the overall parking experience and contribute to the continued growth of our community.”

After the survey closes, the next steps will be for Desman Inc. to provide recommendations and propose initiatives to address each issue identified. A draft of the Implementation Plan will be presented to City Council prior to adoption.

For more information contract Derek Conley at dconley@stcharlesil.gov.