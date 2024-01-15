Sunshine Music celebrates six years with ribbon-cutting ceremony

Sunshine Music celebrated its sixth anniversary and its joining of the Batavia Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday, January 8, 2024 on the steps of the Batavia Chamber’s office at 106 W. Wilson Street in Batavia. (Photo provided by Batavia Chamber of Commerce)

Sunshine Music celebrated its sixth anniversary and its joining of the Batavia Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday, Jan. 8 on the steps of the Batavia Chamber’s office at 106 W. Wilson St., in Batavia.

Owner Renae Nonaka was joined by Batavia Mayor Jeffery Schielke, piano instructor Gil Camarillo and Batavia Chamber representatives Margaret Perreault, Patti Anselme, Shirley Mott and Jamie Saam.

Rae of Sunshine Music is committed to giving quality individual music lessons with the added convenience of being taught in one’s own home. The Fox Valley area location is the second for Renae, who started the business in Peoria prior to a move to North Aurora in 2020. Piano and violin lessons are currently offered. More information about Rae of Sunshine Music can be found at raeofsunshinemusic.com.