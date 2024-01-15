Many Kane County students will be e-learning Tuesday as wind chill warning continues

Lily Bletzinger rides down the hill at Fabyan Forest Preserve in Geneva on Saturday, Jan. 13. (Sandy Bressner)

That National Weather Service has issued a wind chill warning for Kane County until noon Tuesday, and the majority of Kane County school districts have announced e-learning days and closures due to the dangerously cold weather gripping the area.

Geneva School District 304 and Kaneland School District 302 have both announced students will be e-learning Tuesday. St. Charles School District 303 announced that its schools will be closed, and all before and after school activities Tuesday have been canceled.

The National Weather Service forecast predicts a low Tuesday morning of -16 F with a high temperature of zero degrees.

Along with the wind chill warning, the NWS announced a wind chill advisory will remain in effect from noon Tuesday until 9 a.m. Wednesday.