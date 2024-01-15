Geneva Community Chest plans charity dinner

Geneva Community Chest provides a bike helmet for every first grader in Geneva. (David Dolmage)

GENEVA – The Geneva Community Chest is hosting its annual fundraising dinner, “Black and Blanc” 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 2 at Eagle Brook Country Club, 2288 Fargo Blvd., Geneva, according to a news release.

The event begins with a cocktail hour at 6 p.m. with dinner to follow at 7 p.m.

Registration for the event is $150 per person, which includes the dinner, paired wines, two beverage tickets and entertainment, according to the release.Registrants can also order a bottle of red or white wine for their tables at an additional $20 per bottle.

Last year, the Geneva Community Chest distributed $200,000 in grants to 29 local charities that serve the needs of children, people with disabilities, seniors, families and agencies that provide emergency services and assistance for people who are at the end of their lives, according to the release.

Register online at www.genevacommunitychest.org.

Charities that receive support include CASA Kane County, Association for Individual Development, Joshua Tree Community, Elderday Center, American Red Cross, Ecker Center for Mental Health, Lazarus House, Mutual Ground, Northern Illinois Food Bank, Renz Addiction Counseling and Fox Valley Hands of Hope.

Geneva Community Chest also provides a bike helmet for every first grader in Geneva.

Dress is black-tie optional but black and white attire is encouraged.