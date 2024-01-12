Kane County agencies working to clear streets before second wave of snow storm

A snow plow works to clear a street in Batavia following several more inches of snowfall in Kane County on Friday, Jan. 12. (Sandy Bressner)

Kane County saw between four and eight inches of snow this morning, and authorities are bracing for second round to hit this afternoon. Motorists are advised to stay off roads if possible.

The second round of snow is expected to be joined by winds of up to 45 mph, which could cause high drifts and slick spots, especially on rural roads in the western side of the county.

Kane County Undersheriff Amy Johnson reported 64 calls to service were received by the Sheriff’s Office this morning. Service calls include property damage accidents, accident with injuries, motorist assists, burglar alarms, and emergency 911 calls.

Johnson said between 5 and 10 a.m. Jan. 12, there were 52 calls for motorist assistance, two property damage accidents, one accident with an injury and several vehicles have been reported in ditches. Vehicles with caution tape on them have already been checked out by the Sheriff’s Office, and others should be reported.

Minor power outages have been reported in South Elgin, and are expected to be repaired before noon.

Johnson said the Sheriff’s Office was ready with plenty of personnel before the storm hit, and snow plows are now attempting to clear as much snow during the first lull of the storm as possible.

The Sheriff’s Office is working in tandem still with Kane County Division of Transportation and township plows as much as possible. Visit the Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page to see updated photos of roadway conditions.

Jake Peter, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Chicago, said Kane County can expect to see a mix of light drizzle mixed in with snow showers this afternoon before the second wave of the storm.

The second wave is expected to hit Kane County in the early afternoon today. Peter said while they are only expecting two to four inches of fluffy snow this evening, dropping temperatures and high winds will likely make for hazardous road conditions.

Peter said the northern parts of the county will see the most snow, while the southern area may see more rain than snow this afternoon. This evening, temperatures are expected to drop into the low 20s, with winds of up to 45 mph expected after midnight, continuing through daybreak on Saturday.

Widespread snowfall is expected to stop accumulating early Saturday morning, with scattered snow showers throughout the day until late Saturday evening.

After the storm, Kane County should prepare for a cold snap beginning Sunday and continuing through Wednesday next week. Peter said there is potential for windchill temperatures reaching from the negative teens to as low as -30 degrees.

Kane County Division of Transportation had 30 trucks out plowing this morning. KDOT maintenance superintendent Mike Way said the plowing has been fairly routine so far, and drivers are currently refueling and loading up on supplies before heading out again this afternoon.

Way said rural routes west of Route 47 have seen the most snow, with some areas of the county seeing up to three inches per hour this morning.

“Now we wait and see what the second half brings,” Way said. “We just ask that people give extra time and give the plows room to work, and we’ll make sure everyone gets home safely.”

Way said plows will be out tomorrow as well to continue clean up after tonight’s storm, to make sure roads are clear before the cold snap on Sunday. He expects rural areas of the county to see the worst conditions, with a good chance of drifting due to high winds and powdery snow.