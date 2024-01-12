Geneva police investigation results in prostitution arrest

GENEVA – Geneva police arrested two women Jan. 10 as part of a investigation of prostitution activity at Hy Massage, 410 E. State St., according to a news release.

Police began the investigation following reports of illicit activity at the business.

The two women, age 45 and 35, live in Chicago.

The business owner, the 45-year-old, was charged with one count of prostitution and one count of operating as a massage therapist without a license, both misdemeanors.

The 35-year-old was charged with one count of misdemeanor operating as a massage therapist without a license.

Both are to appear in court Feb. 20.

The Illinois Department of Professional Regulation assisted police in their investigation, the release stated.