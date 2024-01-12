Former Batavia man pleads guilty for sexually explicit video depicting a child under age 13

ST. CHARLES TOWNSHIP – A Manhattan, Ill. man, who was previously a Batavia resident, agreed to plead guilty to one felony count of disseminating a sexually explicit video depicting someone under age 13 in exchange for an eight-year prison sentence, Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser announced in a news release.

Circuit Court Judge David Kliment accepted the plea today from David L. Newtoff, 31, of the 160 block of West Diane Way, Manhattan, Illinois, according to the release.

Assistant State’s Attorney Matt Rodgers said in court that prior to November 2022, Newtoff disseminated a sexually explicit video depicting someone under age 13.

In addition to the prison term, Newtoff must register for life as a sexual offender in accordance with the Illinois Sexual Offender Registration Act.

In accordance with state law, Newtoff is eligible for day-for-day sentencing and he will receive credit for two days served in the Kane County jail.

The Kane County Child Exploitation Unit, a collaboration of the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office and Sheriff’s Office. conducted the investigation.

The unit comprises dedicated investigators from both offices, along with assistant state’s attorneys with specialized knowledge in the investigation and prosecution of child pornography cases.

The Illinois Attorney General’s Office and the Internet Crimes Against Children’s Task Force assisted.

“Child pornography is not a victimless crime,” Rodgers said in the release. “My thanks to everyone with the child Exploitation Unit for their work on this case.”