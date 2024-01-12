Closures, cancelations in Kane County: January 12, 2024

Snow plow trucks travel west on Mooseheart Road in Batavia during a snowstorm on Tuesday, Jan. 9. (Sandy Bressner)

With Kane County receiving heavy snowfall Friday into Saturday, many schools and other facilities have announced they’re closing Friday.

Kane County Government departments closed for in-person business

Kane County Government non-emergency departments will be closed for in-person business on Jan. 12 due to severe winter weather affecting the area. Virtual services will be available during regular business hours. In-person services at other Kane County government offices may vary and the public is urged to call ahead for hours of operation. Kane County Government departments will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. Government offices are closed on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Kane County 16th Judicial Circuit Courts closed

All Kane County Courthouses and the Kane County Circuit Clerk’s Office will be closed for in-person operations on January 12, 2024. All scheduled court cases will be conducted via Zoom.

Kane County resources:

For an emergency, call 9-1-1

To find local weather updates 24/7, go to the National Weather Service / Chicago website at www.weather.gov

Check the Emergency Closing Center for the status of Chicagoland area schools, businesses, daycare centers & organizations. www.emergencyclosingcenter.com

For individuals seeking additional resources for housing, food, mental health, and other essential needs in Kane County, call 2-1-1.

for housing, food, mental health, and other essential needs in Kane County, call . For a list of warming centers in Kane County, go to the Kane County Health Departments website at https://www.kanehealth.com

City of Batavia offices closed

Due to the inclement weather forecast, the City of Batavia offices will be closed Friday, Jan. 12 and closed Monday, Jan. 15 for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Call the Police Department non-emergency number for immediate issues, 630-454-2500

City of Geneva parking ban in effect

Geneva announced that a winter parking ban is in effect due to the winter storm.

Batavia School District 101 e-learning

Schools are closed an students are e-learning on Jan. 12.

Geneva School District 304 e-learning

Schools are closed an students are e-learning on Jan. 12.

Kaneland School District 302 e-learning

Schools are closed an students are e-learning on Jan. 12.

St. Charles School District 303 schools closed

Schools are closed and all before and after-school activities are canceled Jan. 12.