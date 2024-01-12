Batavia City Hall to open as warming center during extreme cold

BATAVIA – The Batavia City Hall, 100 N. Island Ave., will be a temporary warming center from 6 p.m. Saturday to noon Wednesday in response to the National Weather Service’s wind chill advisory, officials announced in a news release.

Wind chill temperatures will dip below zero during this period and could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little 30 minutes, the release stated.

The temporary warming center will be open for the benefit of the elderly, families with small children and other vulnerable residents. Extreme cold weather conditions can be very dangerous and especially at risk are the elderly, infants and young children, people with disabilities and persons taking medication for chronic health conditions.

While the warming center is open, officials cannot provide sleeping accommodations, dedicated hygiene or washing facilities, or refrigerators for food storage.

Those who arrive at the center should check in at the front desk of the Batavia Police Department, which shares the same building, the release stated.

Residents who have at-risk friends, neighbors or relatives should help by checking on them periodically.

Residents are advised to use caution while traveling outside and to wear appropriate clothing such as a hat and gloves.

Anyone with specific questions should call Batavia police at 630-454-2500.