Snowy commute in store Friday morning for Kane County

Second snow storm of the week beginning in the early morning of Friday, Jan. 12, 2023, is expected to bring a messy Friday commute. (Sandy Bressner)

The National Weather Service is tracking another winter storm front expected to arrive in Kane County in the early hours of tomorrow morning.

Meteorologist Jake Peter, with NWS Chicago, said they expect the storm to come in two parts. The first round of heavy snowfall could begin around 2 a.m. Friday morning and continue into the morning rush hour, with potential for 1-2 inches per hour throughout the morning.

Kane County Division of Transportation has been preparing for this storm since the last one subsided earlier this week. KDOT maintenance superintendent Mike Way said they prepared five extra trucks for this storm and will have a fleet of 30 plows ready to hit the road whenever snow begins falling tomorrow morning.

Peter said the first round is expected to subside before noon with the chance for some rain showers mixed in before switching back to snow as the second round begins early Friday afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to drop during the second round, and wind gusts up to 45 mph occur Friday evening. Peter said the freezing temperatures, wind and snowfall will likely be a recipe for dangerous road conditions throughout the night and into Saturday morning.

Way plans to have his crews running from the early morning through rush hour until around noon on Friday, when they will get a break before going back out for a second wave in the evening. He said he expects Kane County to see heavy drifting through the night on Saturday, especially on rural roads west of Route 47.

Kane County Division of Transportation maintenance superintendent Mike Way watches the monitors in the KDOT command center to track the incoming snowstorm on Thursday morning Jan. 11, 2024. (Photo Provided by KDOT)

Way has been monitoring the storm from the KDOT “command center” in St. Charles, where he watches monitors that can access the weather station, radar, live traffic cameras, and the GPS and live dash cameras on their plow trucks.

“We will be ready for everything and keep the roads safe for the motoring public,” Way said. “We have a good plan.”

Peter expects the widespread snowfall to stop Saturday morning, with potential scattered snow showers in Kane County throughout the day, ending by sunset.

After the storm, Kane County should prepare for a cold snap beginning Sunday and continuing through Wednesday next week. Peter said there is potential for windchill temperatures reaching from the negative teens to as low as -30 degrees.