Boys basketball: Batavia takes a big step, beats Glenbard North to wrap up first time through conference

BATAVIA – Batavia continued heading in the right direction Wednesday by beating DuKane Conference rival Glenbard North 55-39 on its home court.

The Bulldogs improved their record to 13-4 and finished the first round of conference play with a 6-1 mark.

“I think we’re a team that hasn’t hit where it is going,” Batavia coach Jim Nazos said. “But tonight was a great step. We played very well against a good team.”

Glenbard North led 10-9 at the end of the first quarter thanks to a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by J.J. Hernandez. The senior forward led all scorers with 14 points.

Batavia closed out the first half on a 12-0 run to pull ahead 26-17 at the break.

Kyle Porter started the streak. Porter, who scored 12 points, was fouled with 2:43 left to play trying to convert a steal into a layup. The junior made one free throw to tie the game at 17 all.

Jax Abalos canned back-to-back 3-pointers to extend the Bulldogs’ lead to 23-17. Teammate Nate Nazos, who also scored 12 points, finished the run with another trey just before time ran out.

Abalos, who led Batavia scoring with 13 points and had seven of the team’s 24 rebounds, credited the team’s defensive play for the win.

“I think it all started with our defense. We forced a lot of turnovers,” The coach said 12 in the first half,” Abalos said. “I think it all started with that.”

The Bulldogs coach agreed.

“I think we played solid defense. We were in the right spots a lot,” Nazos said. “I think they had to take a lot of tough shots which helped us.”

Glenbard North coach Kevin Tonn felt that in addition to turnovers, Batavia dominated on the glass.

“Turnovers and rebounding were the keys. We had 15 turnovers and I’m guessing we gave up 10 offensive rebounds,” the Panthers coach said. “When you give a team extra possessions, it’s going to be tough.”

Nazos noted the offense played well, too.

“We took care of the ball and got good looks. We had some good looks in transition,” Nazos said. “We also found the open shooters.”

Glenbard North (12-5, 6-2) rallied to start the third quarter and pulled within 3 at the 4:17 mark, 30-27 on Jack Schager’s trey from the right wing. The junior guard finished the night with 11 points. Reserve Jeremiah Raggs had a chance to make it a two-point game after a lay-up with 2:21 left in the frame closed the gap to 32-29. The senior was fouled on the play but was unable to convert the free throw.

Batavia made the last two baskets of the quarter for a 37-29 lead.

Hernandez was whistled for his third foul and sat out the last half of the quarter.

We’ve got to do a better job of getting him out of foul trouble,” Tonn said. “We had to a three-point game.”

The Bulldogs pulled away in the fourth quarter.

“We’ve got to be able to match their toughness,” Tonn said. “They were pressuring the ball. They out toughed us on the offensive glass.”