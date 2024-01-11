Batavia house robbed while residents slept

BATAVIA – Burglars forced their way into a house in the 900 block of Towne Avenue in Batavia, ransacking rooms and stealing valuables while the family slept, police announced in a news release.

No one was hurt in the incident, which occurred overnight from Monday to Tuesday, the release stated.

The home’s residents discovered the burglary and called police Tuesday morning, the release stated.

Batavia police are asking area neighbors to check home video surveillance for possible footage of suspicious activity during the overnight hours from Tuesday.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, is asked to call Batavia Police Investigations Unit at 630-454-2500.

Batavia police are also reminding the public to secure their homes, lock all vehicles in driveways and remove valuables, as well as the garage door opener and keys to the home.

Police are also asking residents to secure interior and exterior garage doors, all windows — especially on the first floor — and doors to the home.

Police also recommend that all valuables be secured inside the home as well, even when doors and windows are locked, according to the release.