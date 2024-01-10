St. Charles School District to host webinar on boundary changes Jan. 11

St. Charles School District 303 enrollment zone boundary changes are expected to go into effect before the 2024-2025 school year, and the district is looking for community input on the new boundaries being considered.

Families and community members are invited to attend a webinar at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 11, to receive updated information on the district’s plans to change the attendance boundaries and submit additional feedback.

In November, the district’s demographer RSP & Associates held an in-person presentation that shared draft concept maps for the District’s elementary, middle and high school boundaries with parents and launched the first survey.

The new boundary lines were developed by RSP based on guiding principles approved by the Board. On January 11, RSP will share results from the original survey and unveil updated concept maps based on that feedback.

Following the webinar, the District will launch a new survey asking for feedback on the additional concept maps. For those unable to attend the webinar, it will be recorded and published online.

This survey will open on Thursday, January 11 at 6:30 p.m. and close on Monday, January 15 at 12 p.m. Details and meeting links can be found on the District’s website.

“We want to emphasize that the additional concept maps RSP will unveil may impact families not previously impacted from the original concept maps. That is why we are seeking additional feedback through another survey,” said Superintendent Dr. Paul Gordon. “Community engagement remains a vital part of the boundary process and we’re thankful for the feedback that we’ve been receiving. We recognize the impact that drawing new boundaries will have on our students, families and staff, which is why we have been methodical in our analysis and welcome stakeholder engagement.”

The Board will continue to discuss boundaries at its committee and regular meetings over the next several weeks. Details on the boundary process, including links to the webinar and concept maps and a future meeting timeline are available on the boundary updates webpage.