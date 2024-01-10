Fox River presentation series coming to Kane and Kendall in 2024

The Conservation Foundation is collaborating with local partners to offer a presentation series centered around the Fox River, according to a news release from the foundation.

The goal of the series is to increase community awareness of the wildlife diversity, unique attributes and recreation opportunities provided by the Fox River.

The series kicks off on Jan. 17 and continues the third (St. Charles location) and fourth (Yorkville location) Wednesdays of each month through April and May, from 7 to 8 p.m. Each program will feature a different topic and guest speaker, according to the release.

Registration for the sessions is encouraged.

Register for the Kendall County Fox River Series can be done here: https://theconservationfoundation.org/hiddengem2024/

Register for the Kane County Fox River Series here: www.stcrivercorridor.org/register

For additional information contact Jessica Mino, Kane and Kendall County Program Director, The Conservation Foundation at Jmino@theconservationfoundation.org.