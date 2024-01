The City of Geneva has announced its offices will be closed for business Monday, Jan. 15 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Normal business operations will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 16.

According to a news release from the City, the holiday will not alter the City’s garbage pickup, which will remain on the regular Thursday-Friday schedule the week of Jan. 15.

For more information about Geneva’s refuse services, visit the City’s website.