Matt Oxnevad snow blows his driveway in St. Charles on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2023. The Kane County area received about one to two inches of snowfall late Friday night into Saturday morning. (Dominic Di Palermo for Shaw Local)

The National Weather Service has included Kane County in a winter storm warning to be in effect from 8 p.m. Monday until midnight Tuesday.

According to the bulletin from the Weather Service, heavy, wet snow is expected with total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches.

Wind gusts could be as high as 35 mph and visibilities under a half mile are possible.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.