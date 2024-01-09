CHIP IN Batavia announces return of prom dress giveaway

CHIP IN Batavia and the Batavia Public Library are bringing back their popular Prom Dress Giveaway from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 9.

A news release from CHIP IN states the organization’s mission is to assist low income and homeless Batavia families.

This event, however, is open to any student from any school district, regardless of need. The goal is to ensure that all students, regardless of income status, enjoy this rite of passage and not miss Prom due to the typically high expense of attendance.

Batavia Public Library will host the CHIP IN Batavia Prom Dress collection drive and giveaway event.

Clean prom dresses in good to excellent condition, as well as shoes, purses, jewelry and accessories may be dropped off at the library check out desk. Donations also may include wraps, hair items and new makeup.

Donations can be dropped off between Thursday, Feb. 1, and Friday, March 8, at the Batavia Public Library, 10 S. Batavia Ave. Any monetary donations will be used to help pay for tuxedo rentals and prom tickets for Batavia students. Checks should be made payable to Batavia Foundation for Educational Excellence, with “CHIP IN Batavia” in the memo.

The Batavia Public Library is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. Dress racks for drop off will be available near the Check Out Desk. Tax donation letters will be available at the Check Out Desk. Please contact the Library at 630-879-1393 for more information.

According to the news release, in 2023 CHIP IN provided 830 dresses to 42 schools and four charities. Hundreds of dresses and accessories will be available again this year to any high school student from any school.

We encourage students to come with friends or family. It is a lot of fun and the dresses are gorgeous.

CHIP IN Batavia (Community Helpers Impacting People in Need) is a restricted fund within the Batavia Foundation for Educational Excellence, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Their mission is to help Batavia students in need, who are homeless, in transitional housing, or on free/reduced lunch.

For more information, visit chipinbatavia.org or email them directly at mailto:chipinbatavia@gmail.com.