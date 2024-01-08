Kane Sheriff’s Office reports fatal crash in Sugar Grove Township

The Kane County Sheriff’s Office announced in a news release that a fatal vehicle crash occurred Sunday night in the 41W200 block of Jericho Road in Sugar Grove Township.

At approximately 9:45 p.m., the Kane County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the location for the report of a single vehicle crash.

Deputies arrived to find a silver Jeep Grand Cherokee facing eastbound in the ditch on Jericho Road. The vehicle had significant visible damage, and the single occupant of the vehicle had significant head injuries, according to the release.

The preliminary investigation showed that the Jeep Grand Cherokee, driven by Lawrence Hagemeyer, 76, of the 100 block of Boulder Hill Pass, Montgomery, was eastbound on Jericho Road and left the roadway for unknown reasons. When the vehicle left the roadway, it struck a tree and had indications it may have rolled over, causing the damage observed.

The car came to rest in a ditch on the side of the roadway. Hagemeyer sustained life-threatening injuries to his head during the crash, the Sheriff’s Office said in the release.

The Sugar Grove Fire Department transported Hagemeyer to Ascension Mercy Hospital, where his condition worsened. He was pronounced deceased by medical staff a short time later.

The Sheriff’s Office said in the release that Hagemeyer was wearing a seatbelt during the crash and airbags were deployed within his vehicle.

The crash is still being investigated by the Kane County Investigations Division.