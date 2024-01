Unleash your inner artist and create beautiful nature art with instructor Juliya Jensen from JJ’s Crafty Creations from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10 at Creek Bend Nature Center within LeRoy Oakes Forest Preserve, 37W700 Dean Street in St. Charles.

No background in painting is required for this class. The program is intended for ages 16 and above. Registration costs $45 per person. Advanced registration is required by calling 630-444-3190 or emailing programs@kaneforest.com.