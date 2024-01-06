St. Charles Public Library to host Great Decisions discussion program

St. Charles Public Library has announced it will host Great Decisions, a discussion program on world affairs in the United States. Administered and produced by the Foreign Policy Association, this month’s discussion, Energy Security, will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 18 in the library’s Bisbee Conference Room.

The Great Decisions program highlights eight critical foreign policy challenges facing Americans each year. The annual series features a DVD on each topic, followed by a moderated discussion among the participants. Participants are asked to review the relevant chapter of the Great Decisions briefing book, available for purchase at the library’s Research and Reading Desk or to check out. Registration is not required.

The Foreign Policy Association is an independent nonprofit organization dedicated to broadening public involvement with the most important foreign policy issues facing the United States. Each year, thousands participate in the Great Decisions discussion groups around the country to increase their awareness and understanding of U.S. foreign policy concerns.

For more information, please call 630-584-0076. The St. Charles Public Library is located at One South Sixth Avenue in St. Charles.