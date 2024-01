The Geneva Chamber of Commerce has announced the appointment of Michael Oleson as its new Chair of the Board. (Photo provided by Geneva Chamber of Commerce)

The Geneva Chamber of Commerce has announced the appointment of Michael Oleson as its new Chair of the Board. Oleson has been a board member since 2011 and is the owner of Stockholm’s Restaurant & Brewery and Geneva Investment Group.

Oleson opened his first business in 1991. He was previously on the board of Geneva Community Chest for 15 years and is involved in multiple programs and local charities, according to a Geneva Chamber of Commerce news release.