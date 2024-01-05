Road rage, a vicious cycle

A few weeks ago, I almost killed someone.

No, not murdered him. I didn’t even know him.

Leaving the Geneva library, stopped at a four-way intersection, I waited my turn and then accelerated.

Out of nowhere, a man on a bike! I hit the brake, stopping mere inches from the guy. He turned and glowered as he rode on, untouched.

Driving my small, ancient Prius, I might not have killed him, only put him in a body brace. Which is kind of where I wanted to see him.

After all, he was biking on a city street and had not stopped at the STOP sign as he should have.

If I had hit him, undoubtedly it would have been my fault, not his, who ignorantly thought traffic laws only applied to people protected by thousands of pounds of metal or hard plastic.

For his information, the Illinois Secretary of State’s office states: “A bicyclist in Illinois has all the rights and responsibilities applicable to the driver of any other vehicles. Bicyclists must obey the rules of the road…” (ilsos.gov).

It confounds me why bikers ride on the shoulder of rural roads when there are thousands of miles of gorgeous, groomed, wooded trails throughout the county. Apparently, they prefer being harassed by motorists trying to squeeze between skin-tight, bright-colored, helmeted bikers and oncoming odoriferous diesel trucks.

But wait! There’s more!

Ian Walker is an avid cyclist and a human behavior researcher at the University of Bath in England. He rode for miles with and without a helmet. “When I wore a helmet, there was a … tendency for drivers to get closer.” Why?

Walker theorizes when drivers “see a cyclist who has all the gear, they think it’s a sign of someone who’s experienced and skillful” (abc.go.com, Feb 7, 2007), therefore putting that cyclist in more danger than a cyclist in cutoffs and a T-shirt.

So, in fact, buying all that safety gear acts like a car magnet.

A website advocating for cyclists, rideillinois.org, outlines the three most common accidents: “A right hook happens when a vehicle and bicyclist are traveling in the same direction. The vehicle overtakes the bicyclist to make a right turn, but misjudges the speed of the bicyclist [and] collides with the turning vehicle. A left cross occurs when a bicyclist and motor vehicle approach from opposite directions” and the driver turns left into the bicyclist. About 30% of crashes involving bicyclists in urban areas are caused by “dooring,” a vehicle door opening into the bicyclist’s path.

I hope knowing this gives motorists and bikers a heads-up – literally.

Road rage, however, is not only for cyclists.

On the way home from Sunset Community Center, I drove around a curve on a residential street and had to swerve to avoid an elderly man walking his dog when there was a sidewalk, lined with grass, 5 feet away!

If I’d hit the man (or dog), I’d have been publicly (and legally) pilloried.

Maybe the dude liked watching the panicked expressions of drivers veering to avoid hitting him.

A distracted driver hit novelist Stephen King walking along a rural Maine road. Who among us hasn’t been distracted, either texting or reaching for that stale Almond Joy in the glove compartment?

Have a Happy – and SAFE – New Year! As Roy Rogers and Dale Evans crooned to us baby boomers, “Happy trails to you…”

Hey, cyclers and hoofers, use ‘em!

• Rick Holinger, Ph.D., has fiction and creative nonfiction forthcoming in Chautauqua, Rockford Review, Constellations and The English Journal. Contact him at editorial@kcchronicle.com.