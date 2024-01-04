Sugar Grove to see safety improvements, new retail in 2024

The Village of Sugar Grove looks forward to the completion of a building adjacent to the Sugar Grove Jewel-Osco that will hold 4-6 retailers. (Sandy Bressner)

SUGAR GROVE – A new pedestrian bridge, new sidewalks, intersection safety improvements and new retail opportunities are on tap in 2024 in Sugar Grove, Village President Jen Konen said.

The Illinois Department of Transportation is administering a grant to build a bridge and shared-use path that will provide a safe alternative for those walking or biking to cross Blackberry Creek and link to the Virgil Gilman Trail. The grant is part of its Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program, also known as ITEP.

“The big thing is the pedestrian bridge,” Konen said. “The nice thing about is it involves four agencies – the Kane County Forest Preserve, the village of Sugar Grove, Sugar Grove Township and the Sugar Grove Park District.”

The grant was about $800,000 and the local agencies provided $200,000 for the project, which has been years in the planning stage, Konen said.

“Finally we’re in the final stage with construction in 2024,” Konen said. “It’s been a long one with previous boards before me. It was awarded once I was in office. … This is the year, 2024, when it is connecting the community for us.”

The village was also awarded a state grant for a pedestrian crosswalk at Municipal Drive and Route 30, Konen said.

It will also connect the bike path, which stops well short of the intersection at both sides.

The village also received another $200,000 ITEP grant to install sidewalks on the roads by John Shields Elementary School.

“They had no sidewalks,” Konen said. “That is the other big thing. It was a big bone of contention for the community, not only the connect but the safety.”

The village is also going to change the intersection of Route 47 and East Park Avenue where the McDonald’s is located, installing cement “pork chops” to prevent left turns.

“We have awarded an engineering contract to HR Green to work on safety improvements that will prevent traffic from turning left on Park,” Konen said. “On either side of Park, you will not be able to make a left turn through the intersection. … or cross Park at (Route) 47. You will have to use an alternate route to get to a traffic light.”

The change will not affect Route 47, which is a state road, she said.

These improvements cost $600,000 – so far the village will spend its own money on the improvements until it gets the funds the state has earmarked for the project.

“The money is in a bucket somewhere marked ‘Sugar Grove,’” Konen said. “That is our plan for paying for it.

The village was unsuccessful in trying to get a traffic light at that intersection.

“The hard part is, people don’t understand we don’t control a lot of roads in our community,” Konen said. “We pushed for that traffic light in meetings with IDOT and senators and it just didn’t work. … This is us trying to resolve the situation. Not going straight across and not going left will be an improvement.”

Also expected in 2024 is an extension of a strip center near the Jewel-Osco on Route 47 where several new retail businesses are expected.

Konen said so far for sure, there will be a Subway and Cold Stone Creamery.

“It’s a separate building altogether,” Konen said. “The exterior has passed inspection, they’re working on the insides.”

The village is also looking forward to remodeling its police department, following the results of a space needs analysis.

“We will retrofit the building for the sole purpose of the police department,” Konen said. “We (village officials) are in a temporary space right now. Eventually, we will build a new village hall with a boardroom and bring … in economic development and community development into that building as well. We have people in three buildings at the moment.”

But perhaps one of the unheard of items on for next year is a 0% levy increase.

“It’s the first time in 25 years – it might be the first time ever for Sugar Grove,” Konen said.

The village will still levy for new development, but last year’s levy will remain in place for the new year.

The village was able to do this because the Leveling the Playing Field for Illinois Retail Act that was passed in 2019. The act required sales tax to be collected for internet purchases to be fair to retailers with actual physical buildings.

“We got over $400,000 probably in the last year and we are just six months in the current fiscal year,” Konen said. “That was a huge win for us.”