St. Charles organizations can now sign up for St. Patrick’s Day parade

The St. Charles Business Alliance is now accepting entries for the annual St. Charles St. Patrick’s Parade, which will be held at 2 p.m. on March 9, 2024. (Mark Black for Shaw Local News Network)

St. Charles St. Patrick’s Parade Application is Now Available

The St. Charles Business Alliance is now accepting entries for the 2024 St. Charles St. Patrick’s Parade.

The parade will be held at 2 p.m. on March 9 on Main Street from Sixth Street to Fourth Avenue.

Local businesses, community groups and non-profits that wish to participate in this year’s parade should complete the form located at www.stcstpatricksparade.com. Applications are being accepted now through Feb. 9.

All entries must include each of the following documents:

Completed Entry Application

Certificate of insurance naming the St. Charles Business Alliance and The City of St. Charles as additional insureds

Signed copy of the St. Patrick’s Parade Rules and Safety Guidelines

Entry fee

The entry fees will cost $275 for businesses and political entries and $25 for nonprofit entries. All checks should be made payable to the St. Charles Business Alliance by Feb. 9.

Entries that are planning on having more than 20 walkers must contact the St. Charles Business Alliance at 630-443-3967 or info@stcalliance.org for special permission and guidelines.

For more information on the 2024 St. Charles St. Patrick’s Parade, please visit www.stcstpatricksparade.com. The parade is hosted by the St. Charles Business Alliance and sponsored by St. Charles Chrysler Dodge Jeep and Ram.