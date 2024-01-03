Opening date set for First Street Plaza in St. Charles

Construction on the First Street Plaza Expansion project in St. Charles at southeast corner of Main Street & 1st Street nears completion. (Sandy Bressner)

The City of St. Charles announced today that the official opening of the First Street Plaza development will be at 6 p.m. on Jan. 24.

According to a news release from the city, everyone is invited to the grand opening, which is located at Main Street and 1st Street near the Fox River in downtown St. Charles.

Visitors to the grand opening can enjoy complimentary hot chocolate and hot cider served by Alter Brewing.

The new plaza will offer a central location for public fairs and festivals, entertainment and events.

The plaza includes a paved, pedestrian walkway connects the plaza space to the existing plaza on the east side of 1st Street. The northern portion of 1st Street — from Main Street to the entrance of the parking garage — has been permanently closed to vehicles to accommodate the walkway. Features of the plaza include:

• A trellis surrounds the new paved plaza. It will be topped with solar panels that will help power the plaza and offer shade as well.

• Benches and shaded seating areas offer a place to sit and take in the views.

• A riverwalk along the Fox River connects to the Main Street sidewalk, encouraging leisure downtown exploration.

• Outdoor tables invite visitors to grab a bite from one of the restaurants and cafes surrounding the plaza.

According to the release, First Street Plaza is the result of a public-private partnership formed by the City of St. Charles and the St. Charles Initiative—a group of volunteers who spearheaded a private fundraising effort.

To date, $1.5M of the $6.4M total project cost has been raised for the project with grants and private donations through the St. Charles Initiative. The fund is administered by the Community Foundation of the Fox River Valley.

Donations are still being accepted. For more information about how to donate, visit the Community Foundation of the Fox River Valley website.

“I am so excited to be celebrating the opening of the new 1st Street Plaza,” said Mayor Lora Vitek in the release. “While we will continue working to put the final touches on the plaza, we wanted to get it open as soon as possible to allow everyone to begin enjoying the space. My sincerest thanks to the efforts of the St. Charles Initiative and the many donors who so generously contributed to this project. Without the dedication of these individuals and their commitment to St. Charles, this project would not be possible. I also would like to thank our Public Works Department for guiding the construction of this plaza. This 1st Street Plaza Opening/2 Service, Tradition, Community: The St. Charles Strategic Plan space truly is an asset to the community that the people of St. Charles and all who visit here, will enjoy for years to come.”

The city broke ground on the project in September 2021 and reports that the total project cost is $6.4 million, with 4.9 million coming from the City of St Charles and $1.5 million paid through grants and fundraising.

The design of First Street Plaza was made by Serena Sturm Architects, and construction management was performed by Martam Construction.