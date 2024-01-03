Elburn Village Officials continue discussion over migrant buses

After 38 migrants bused from Texas were dropped off at the Elburn Metra train station on Dec. 21., Elburn Village Officials continued discussions over unscheduled buses and ordinances preventing them at their Committee of the Whole meeting on Jan. 2.

Of the 38 persons who arrived in Elburn on Dec. 21, all had prepaid fare vouchers to Chicago, four had pre-arranged rides, and Village officials helped get the remaining 34 individuals boarded onto a train headed to Chicago.

Since the incident, the Elburn Village Board members held a special meeting on Dec. 27 where they voted unanimously to adopt a new ordinance to prevent future buses showing up. During the meeting, Village Hall was packed with concerned residents.

Under the ordinance, which is similar to those recently passed by Elk Grove Village and Schaumburg, the bus companies will be required to fill out applications with the names of all the passengers and conduct background checks on those 18 and over.

All applications must be received by the Chief of Police or Deputy Chief of Police a minimum of five full business days prior to the requested date of arrival identified in the application.

Penalties will be issued for non-compliance for the buses and their operators, with fines of $750 per passenger. Arrival times will also be limited to 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

At last night’s meeting, board members briefly discussed concerns about future buses. There were no residents in attendance.

Village Administrator John Nevenhoven addressed concerns over how the ticketing process and background checks would be enforced, and how the ordinance would affect buses from local stops like DeKalb. He told the board that DeKalb city officials will be meeting next week to consider implementing the same ordinance.

Village Trustee Patricia Schuberg asked how many municipalities along the railway like Geneva or La Fox would be adopting similar ordinances, and how well Elburn can enforce the ordinance and its fines.

“How sneaky will the bus drivers be?” Schuber asked.

Nevenhoven said he could not answer Schuber’s questions, but said he did not think Geneva would be adopting the ordinance.

“If they go to La Fox or they go to Geneva, the bottom line is: it’s not Eburn,” Nevenhoven said while gesturing that he was wiping his hands, “It’s up to them to figure it out.”

Nevenhoven said there has been no word of additional inbound buses from Texas. He said since the incident they have had several reports of buses coming to town from concerned residents, but they have all turned out to be scheduled routes from DeKalb.

The village board still has a week to reconsider or make changes to the ordinance, however, after the meeting, Village President Jeff Walter said he does not expect any changes to be made to the ordinance.

Walter said they still don’t know where in Texas the buses originated, or on whose authority they were sent.

Elburn is one of several Chicago suburbs that have seen busloads of asylum-seekers dropped off in other towns, including Aurora, Oak Park, Fox River Grove, Rosemont, Elmhurst, Cicero, University Park, Melrose Park, Lockport, Kankakee and others.

While several suburbs have recently adopted similar ordinances to keep buses out, at least one is taking a different approach. According to its website, the village of Oak Park has reallocated unspent money that was allotted to municipalities during the pandemic and is using a grant from the state to municipalities providing support to asylum seekers to provide aid to migrants through the beginning of February 2024.

Oak Park’s website indicates the village is officially supporting 162 asylum seekers residing in a hotel and a YMCA within the community, including 57 children under the age of 18. In addition, 18 individuals are staying at a local church with the support of volunteers.