Pearl Noelle Hodge was born at 5:28 a.m. on New Year’s Day. (Photo provided by Northwestern Medicine)

Andrea Cladis-Hodge and Matthew Hodge of Batavia celebrated the New Year with the birth of their third child.

Pearl Noelle Hodge was born at 5:28 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

According to a news release from Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital, Pearl weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces at birth.