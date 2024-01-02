Batavia couple welcomes newborn on New Year’s day

Andrea and Matthew Hodge of Batavia celebrated the New Year with the birth of their third child, Pearl Noelle Hodge, at Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital at 5:28 a.m. on New Year’s Day, 2024. (Photo Provided by Andrea Hodge)

Andrea and Matthew Hodge of Batavia celebrated the New Year with the birth of their third child.

Pearl Noelle Hodge was born in Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva at 5:28 a.m. on New Year’s Day. Andrea said Pearl was born a healthy 7 pounds, 5 ounces, and was brought home on Jan. 2.

The Hodges now have three girls, and are no stranger to delivering babies at the turn of the year. Their first-born was born on Dec. 31, 2020, and the family was celebrating her birthday before heading to the hospital this New Year’s Eve.

“We seem to have a holiday tradition,” Andrea said. “It was definitely not planned that way, but it is an exciting way to start the new year. You’ve got a new life and a growing family. It’s definitely a change from how I used to celebrate the holiday, but it’s fun.”

Andrea said this year was a little more difficult, as they had to leave for the hospital on her first born’s birthday, so she experienced a bit of what she called “mom guilt” about that, but said she looks forward to celebrating their birthdays together in future years.

Andrea said Pearl’s sisters are very excited to have another girl in the family, and they came to the hospital see their baby sister on New Year’s day.

“She’s got two great big sisters, and they are very excited to take care of her and have her around as a part of the family,” Andrea said. “We’re very thankful that everybody is happy and healthy and we can move into a new year as a growing family here.”

Andrea said her water broke right at midnight on Dec. 31. She said Pearl was a surprise, both in her conception and birthday, as they were not expecting to have more children and were expecting her to be born earlier.

“That made it special, the fact that she came into the world on such a fun day,” Andrea said. “It’ll be a fun memory that we can always share and have, so that’s exciting for us as a family.”

Andrea and Matthew Hodge and Andrea's father, Dr. Peter Cladis, pose with newborn Pearl Noelle Hodge, after she was born on New Year's Day, 2024 at Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva. (Photo Provided by Andrea Hodge)

Andrea said this was an especially neat delivery experience, as her father, Dr. Peter Cladis, was able to be in the delivery room with them for Pearl’s birth. Cladis has been a practicing physician for over 40 years, and even delivered his future son-in-law and Pearl’s father, Matthew.

“The whole experience was as fun as labor and delivery can be,” Andrea said. “It was a special moment for the family.”

Pearl was named after Matthew’s late grandmother, who Andrea said would have been 99 this year.