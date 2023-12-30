St. Charles Area Chamber of Commerce announces new board members

The St. Charles Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the appointment of a new chairman and five new board members, effective January 1, 2024.
The five new members joining the board are:
- Adam Hogan - Vice President of Business Banking, First Mid Bank & Trust
- Brain McNally - Owner, McNally’s Heating & Cooling
- Deborah Giampapa - Owner, Boutique Baby
- Sheri DeShazo - President, Advocate Sherman
- Toya Webb - Chief Marketing & Government Relations Officer, Elgin Community College
The chamber has also announced the appointment of Josh Feagans of Feagans Law Group as its new Chairman of the Board.