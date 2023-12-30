St. Charles Area Chamber of Commerce announces new board members

In conjunction with its new name, the St. Charles Area Chamber of Commerce also has a new logo that was designed by creative design firm Addelise, which is a member of the St. Charles Chamber. (Graphic provided by the St. Charles Chamber of Commerce)

The St. Charles Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the appointment of a new chairman and five new board members, effective January 1, 2024.

The five new members joining the board are:

Adam Hogan - Vice President of Business Banking, First Mid Bank & Trust

Brain McNally - Owner, McNally’s Heating & Cooling

Deborah Giampapa - Owner, Boutique Baby

Sheri DeShazo - President, Advocate Sherman

Toya Webb - Chief Marketing & Government Relations Officer, Elgin Community College

The chamber has also announced the appointment of Josh Feagans of Feagans Law Group as its new Chairman of the Board.