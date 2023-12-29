St. Charles police announces CARES Program for residents at risk

The St. Charles Police Department announced their new Citizens at Risk Entry System, or C.A.R.E.S. program on Dec. 18, 2023, designed to help at-risk residents or family members of those at risk, by registering their information with the police department. (Photo Provided by the St. Charles Police Department)

The St. Charles Police Department has announced the Citizens at Risk Entry System, or CARES, Program designed to help residents or family members of those at risk, according to a recent news release.

The idea behind the program is to allow residents suffering from any number of illnesses or mental health related disorders to register their information with the police department. This registry is intended to provide first responders with relevant information that could assist in providing a faster and more immediate resolution to CARES Program participants.

Anyone wishing to sign themselves or a family member up for the program should visit the City of St. Charles website or email the police directly at frontdesk@stcharlesil.gov. All information provided will be strictly confidential and accessible by first responders only.