December 29, 2023
Shaw Local
Kane County grand jury indictments for week of Oct. 31, 2023

By Shaw Local News Network
Information in grand jury reports is obtained from the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office. Individuals who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

A Kane County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:

• Cory Bender, 29, of the 200 block of Woodridge Circle, South Elgin, for unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

• Daniel Springer, 21, of the first block of National Street, Elgin, for armed violence, two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, unlawful possession of a firearm without a FOID card, three counts of unlawful use of a weapon and four counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

• Brandon M. Tatera, 20, of the 1700 block of Lucylle Avenue, St. Charles, for unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

• Averyona Williams, 19, of the 2400 block of Hayloft Lane, Elgin, for unlawful possession of a firearm without a FOID card/FOID card ineligible, three counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of obstructing justice.

• Miroslaw Wjtyeo, of the 2000 block of Kennicott Drive, Arlington Heights, for invalid certificate of insurance.

• Mark P. Schildt, 59, of the 900 block of Long Street Drive, Bartlett, for two counts each of aggravated DUI of blood alcohol content greater than 0.08%, two counts each aggravated DUI of alcohol, DUI of drugs and DUI of a combination of alcohol and drugs and one count of driving with a suspended license.

• Bradley A. Lane, 31, of the 45W700 block of Plank Road, Hampshire, for two counts of aggravated domestic battery-strangulation and three counts of domestic battery-bodily harm.

• Sean T. Bartlett, 44, of the 400 block of South Street, Elgin, for unlawful possession of a controlled substance, two counts each of aggravated DUI of drugs, DUI and one count of driving an uninsured vehicle.

• Alex D. Woodrich, 30, of the 200 block of Warner Street, Hampshire, for unlawful possession of explosive materials and unlawful possession, sale or use of fireworks.

• Adler D. Jurgens, 29, of the 21000 block of Albany Park Lane, Spring, Texas, for two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, unlawful possession of ammunition by a felon, unlawful possession of a firearm without a FOID card and reckless discharge of a firearm.

• Nathaniel T. Davidson, 42, of the 3700 block of Grayhawk Drive, Algonquin, for unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

• Jennifer L. Pyburn, 42, of the 1200 block of Durham Drive, Aurora, for DUI.

• Alejandro Gatica-Sanchez, 42, of the 1500 block of Maple Lane, Elgin, for two counts of aggravated DUI, driving without a valid license and driving while never been issued a license.

• Andrew R. Longhi, 44, of the 4500 block of Garritano Street, Yorkville, for driving with a suspended license.

• Fernando Ramos, 58, of the 200 block of Stuart Avenue, Aurora, for driving with a revoked license.

• Jhonatan M. Chavez, 42, of the 5900 block of Pine Hollow Road, Carpentersville, for arson.

• Joel S. Torres Jr., 38, of the 400 block of Jackson Street, Aurora, for unlawful delivery of methamphetamine.

• Juan C. Castaneda, 43, of the 700 block of Front Street, Aurora, for home invasion, criminal trespass to residence knowing one or more persons to be present and domestic battery-bodily harm.

• Anthony Ortiz-Ortiz, 22, of the 400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Aurora, for four counts of aggravated domestic battery-strangulation, domestic battery-bodily harm and domestic battery-insulting or provoking nature.

• Ryon E. Lumpkins, 34, of Aurora, for two counts of failure to register as a sex offender and obstructing identification.

• Carolina Mauricio, 47, of the 800 block of South Street, Elgin, for aggravated battery to a police officer, resisting a police officer and criminal trespass to land

• James A. Scott, 21, of the 700 block of Charles Street, Aurora, for unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver.

• Troy M. Murray, 33, of the 5N400 block of Carriage Way, Bartlett, for three counts of aggravated DUI, driving with a suspended license and driving without a valid license.

• Lamilton M. McCoy, 38, of the 6700 block of South East End Avenue, Chicago, for four counts of aggravated DUI, two counts of endangering the health or life of a child and driving with a suspended license.

• Ada T. Jane Gregory, 25, of the 1400 block of Copperfield Avenue, Joliet, for four counts of domestic battery-bodily harm, retail theft and burglary.

• G. Hub Transport Group, 1900 Berkley Street, Elgin, for use of an invalid certificate of insurance.

• Emmanuel Rico, 23, of the 800 block of East Main Street, East Dundee, for two counts of aggravated domestic battery-strangulation.

• Odessian Torres, 28, of Elgin, for four counts of aggravated battery, armed violence, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, criminal damage to government-supported property, two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm and resisting a police officer.

• Kayla N. Hawthorne, 20, of the 1000 block of Monticello Drive, Aurora, for aggravated battery of a pregnant person, aggravated battery to a person 60 or older, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and mob action.

