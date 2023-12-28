One Book, One Batavia reading selection creates thrilling quest at Batavia Public Library

Action, 1980s nostalgia, a dangerous quest, nerdy romance, video gaming and alternate reality combine for a thrilling adventure early next year at the Batavia Public Library.

All are rolled into the 2024 selection for One Book, One Batavia: “Ready Player One” by Ernest Cline. The science fiction novel leaves us rooting for the underdog in a storyline that blends exciting action with humor, romance and sarcasm.

One Book, One Batavia is an annual communitywide reading program presented by the Batavia Public Library in cooperation with Batavia High School and co-sponsored by the Friends of the Batavia Public Library. It’s designed not only to promote the sheer enjoyment of reading, but help foster a sense of community by creating a shared reading experience for individuals from all walks of life.

“Ready Player One” is set in 2044. A teenage gamer named Wade Watts lives in a dystopian, not-so-distant future. Watts’ poverty-stricken life is grim. But there is an OASIS.

OASIS is a virtual reality world that’s like an online utopian paradise in which people can plug in to go to school, make money and play. Watts is one of millions who dream of one day finding three keys – rumored to have been hidden inside OASIS – left behind by the virtual reality world’s now deceased creator James Halliday, who was the richest man who ever lived. Whoever finds the keys will inherit his vast riches.

But there are real dangers lurking in the virtual realm, and for Watts to survive, he’s got to win.

Readers will find themselves rooting for this likable, relatable teen who is going on a dangerous quest because we root for plucky underdogs like Watts.

Library programs tied into the book will provide fun, shared experiences for Batavians.

A few of the in-person programs are:

Ready For Launch, Player One, 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 15

Try on a virtual reality headset and visit the Space Shuttle, the Apollo moon mission and the International Space Station with help from your smartphone.

What is the metaverse?, 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22

Ready Player One’s OASIS, which stands for Ontologically Anthropocentric Immersive Simulation, is an example of a metaverse. The metaverse is not just fiction. Bruce Montes, an instructor at Loyola University Chicago, will explain the metaverse, its promises and its perils.

1980s: The Royal Wedding, Reagan and Pac-Man, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28

The 1980s was a time of new development, royalty and big hair. From mullets to the Microsoft computer, it was a time of innovation in fashion trends, computers, technology and video games. Historical presenter Michelle Gibbons will explain the impact of the 1980s as part of One Book, One Batavia 2024.

The History of Video Games, 7 p.m. Thursday, March 14

David Gerding, associate professor of Interactive Arts and Media at Columbia College Chicago, talks about the history of video games.

Registration is required for these programs. Stay tuned for more information about One Book, One Batavia at bataviapubliclibrary.org.