Hickory Knolls Discovery Center to celebrate the season with January Jamboree

January can feel like a time to hunker down and hibernate, but getting outside in the cool, crisp air is a proven cure for cabin fever. And the St. Charles Park District has a fun event to banish winter doldrums.

Taking place Saturday, Jan. 6, at Hickory Knolls Discovery Center, the January Jamboree will serve as a celebration of the season.

Among the many activities will be an expert-led hike.

“Winter is a wonderful time to get outside and hike,” said Emily Shanahan, nature programs supervisor at the center. “On our guided hike, families will enjoy learning about the natural areas of Hickory Knolls. We will look for birds, signs of animal life and enjoy hiking in the prairie, forest and wetlands.”

Hiking has been shown to bring about a wide range of benefits for both mind and body in participants of all ages. Positive effects include boosting one’s mood and improving sleep. Proper footwear and clothing is recommended, with layers particularly important in the colder months.

Another outdoor activity is snow painting. The center’s staff will provide spray bottles filled with various colors. Children can use these to create masterpieces on the snowy ground. In the event that no snow is present, staff will set up white tarps.

When it’s time for a break, families can gather around a cozy campfire and roast marshmallows. Each participant will be given a s’mores kit as well as hot cocoa to enjoy.

Indoors, families can take part in turtle races. All in attendance are encouraged to stand along the sidelines and cheer on the nature center’s resident box turtles as they “race” toward the finish line. There will be a chance to meet the competitors.

“During January Jamboree, our staff will have a variety of animals out of their tanks so that families can meet them up close,” Shanahan said. “Our animal ambassadors include a variety of snakes, turtles, bearded dragons and a rabbit.”

Other meet-and-greet opportunities will feature Ollie, June and Stanley from Otter Cove Aquatic Park and Swanson Pool. These spirited mascots will offer chances to win free passes to the St. Charles Park District facilities.

Time slots for the event are 11 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and noon. The event is $10 a person. Those 1 and younger are free. Registration is required.

To buy tickets, visit stcparks.org/events.