Elburn passes village ordinance to address migrants arriving on buses

It was standing room only inside the Elburn Village Hall Dec. 27 for a special meeting of the Village Board to address the possibility of more buses arriving to drop off migrants in the town.

The task before the board was to pass an ordinance to deal with the potential for future busloads of immigrants to the village from the southern border, like the one that showed up at the Elburn Metra train station on Dec. 20.

The ordinance the board was considering was like that of a number of other municipalities that have also been experiencing unscheduled bus drop-offs originating in Texas.

But before the board took up the ordinance, the people present wanted to have their say. Bill Suhayva, self-described immigrant from Austria many years ago, said that the White House is to blame for the situation that exists today, that it is “out of control,” and “we are all pawns” in this.

“We don’t know who these people are,” he said.

He explained that he and his family were vetted before they were allowed to come to the United States. He said it was an orderly process under President Nixon, with the goal of immigrants becoming successful members of society, able to support themselves and contribute to their communities.

“My concerns for the village are about infrastructure – where would you put them?” said Judy Kaehel. And then about policing, and the safety in our neighborhoods.”

According to Village Administrator John Nevenhoven, the unscheduled intercity bus made a stop at the Metra train station with 38 passengers plus a liaison, security guard, and the driver. Elburn Police Chief Nick Sikora determined that the bus trip originated in Texas, and the passengers, who had pre-paid tickets for the train, were headed to the Ogilvie Transportation Center in Chicago.

All but four of the individuals boarded the train, with the assistance of the on-duty Elburn police officers at the time. The remaining four had pre-arranged rides from the station.

Nevenhoven said that the situation was handled smoothly, but it did use all available police resources during the event, and a significant amount of staff time afterwards.

Attorney Bill Thomas explained the specifics of the ordinance being considered, saying that it was “designed to create an orderly process.”

The bus companies will be required to fill out applications, with the names of all the passengers and background checks on those 18 and over. Applications will be reviewed on a first come, first served basis, and approvals will be required prior to the buses’ arrival. Arrival times will be limited to Monday through Friday, with restricted hours based on the availability of Elburn’s police officers.

Penalties will be issued for non-compliance for the buses and their operators, with fines of $750 per passenger.

The ordinance was passed with a unanimous vote.

“There will be more to come about this,” said Walter.