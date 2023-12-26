Kane Sheriff to follow holiday DUI enforcement

ST. CHARLES TOWNSHIP – The Kane County Sheriff’s Office is following a DUI enforcement campaign through Jan. 2, 2024, according to a news release.

Through a partnership with the Illinois Department of Transportation, the office is highlighting the dangers of impaired driving with the slogans “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Drive High. Get a DUI.”

Law enforcement across the state will have a zero tolerance for alcohol- or drug-impaired driving to keep the roads safe for the holiday season, according to the release.

“If you’ll be celebrating with festive drinks or other impairing substances, make a plan for a safe ride home before you leave for the party,” Sheriff Ron Hain said in the release. “Driving impaired is simply unacceptable. That’s why we make zero exceptions and arrest all impaired drivers. There are no excuses.”

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Fatality Analysis Reporting System, in the United States in 2021, a total of 13,384 people were killed in motor vehicle crashes involving an alcohol-impaired driver – fatalities that can be prevented, according to the release.

The Sheriff’s Office recommends safe alternatives to drinking and driving:

• Designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or a ride-sharing service.

• If available, use your community’s sober ride program.

• If you see an impaired driver on the road, pull over and contact 911.

• Have a friend who is about to drive impaired? Take their keys and make arrangements to get them home safely.

• Remember to buckle up.

The holiday enforcement campaign is administered by IDOT with federal highway safety funds managed by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.